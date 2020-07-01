Yvonne Woolfolk Morris, age 87 (February 17, 1933 - June 20, 2020). She was the daughter of Clevious (Honey) Woolfolk and Geneva Mosby Woolfolk of Spotsylvania. She was married to Harry Milton Morris. They had two children, Yvette B. Morris and Andre H. Morris. Yvonne was employed by the "House of Representatives" in Washington, D.C. for 29 years as a Supervisor. She loved the Lord and accepted the Lord at an earlier age. She is survived by Yvette Morris, Bernice Vonderpool (Sylvon), Bernette Woolfolk (Sandra), and other loving relatives. Viewing - Thursday, July 2 (4pm - 6pm) -Marshall's Funeral Home, 4217 9th St. N.W. Washington, D.C.. Grave side service - Friday, July 3 (11am) -Branch Fork Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Stubbs Bridge Road, Spotsylvania, VA.
To plant a tree in memory of Yvonne Morris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.