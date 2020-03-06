Virginia Rice Morton, 64, of Fredericksburg passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at her home of complications from cancer, after several years of treatment at Georgetown University Hospital's Lombardi Cancer Center. Ginny and her brother Craig were born and raised in Alexandria, children of Edward Taylor Morton and Virginia Read Morton. She attended public school in Alexandria, and in the eighth grade transferred to Saint Agnes Episcopal School. She graduated from Vanderbilt University in 1976 with a degree in history. After school she worked for a member of Congress from the eastern district of Montana and later for the Urban League. She married William Cole on September 13, 1986 at Saint Paul's Episcopal Church, Alexandria, where both were members. While raising son Andrew, she returned to school at the University of Maryland where she earned her Master's degree in library science in 2002. She began work as a librarian at Hartwood Elementary School in Stafford County. A year later she began a new job as a librarian at Edison High School in Fairfax County and remained there until her retirement in 2016. She had an enormous capacity for friendship; among her friends were classmates from nursery school (at Saint Paul's) through primary, secondary school, college, and beyond. That gift along with her love of cooking made for memorable gatherings and sustained her in difficult times. Always a reader, she was a member of a long established book group in Alexandria which began in 1979 and which she belonged to for 29 years. After moving to Fredericksburg in 2012 and becoming a member of Saint George's Church, she volunteered at the Table at Saint George's, a market-style food pantry for the community. She volunteered at the Fredericksburg branch of the Central Rappahannock Regional Library, was a member of the Avis Harris chapter of the Episcopal Church Women, and of the Fredericksburg Women's Club. Wherever she went she made friends with ease and counted her time with these service organizations as most rewarding for the friendships made as well as for the important work they did. She is survived by her husband William Cole of Fredericksburg; son Andrew Cole (Allison Smith) of Boston, MA; and her brother, Craig Morton II of Memphis, TN. In lieu of flowers, donations in Virginia's name to either The Table at Saint George's Episcopal Church, 905 Princess Anne St., Fredericksburg, or to Lombardi Development, 3300 Whitehaven St., N.W., STE 4000, Washington, D.C. 20007. A service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 12 Saint George's Episcopal Church, 905 Princess Anne St., Fredericksburg, with a reception following. Interment will be at Saint Paul's Episcopal Church Cemetery, Alexandria. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.