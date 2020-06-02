Ralph W. Moses, 60 of King George County, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020 at his home. He was known to his family and friends as "Bill" or "Mole". He proudly served the King George Fire Department for 15 years with his last rank being Captain. He also worked in the construction industry and was involved in both residential and commercial contracting. Mole was an avid outdoorsman and especially enjoyed hunting and fishing. A loving husband and father, he treasured time spent with his family the most. Mole is survived by his loving wife of 34 years Diana Moses; daughter Heather Junkin (Logan); son Zack Moses; siblings Tommy Rice, P. J. Harrison (Ted), Donna Reedal (Steve), Wendy Rice (Jeff); and brother-in-law Mert Sawdy. The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 6 at Tabernacle Baptist Church Family Center in King George from 10-11am. A memorial service will follow at 11am with the Pastor Sherman Davis officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Some Gave All Foundation or the Cancer Foundation or Lupus Foundation of your choice. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.
