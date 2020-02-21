Angela "Angie" Marie (Whittaker) Motes, 59, of Spotsylvania, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 after a severe illness. Angie was born in Bethesda, Maryland in 1960, the daughter of A. Richard Whittaker and M. Joanne Whittaker. After graduating from Walt Whitman High School, she worked as an accountant at Chevy Chase Bank in Maryland before marrying into the military and traveling extensively throughout the country and Cuba. Finally settling in Spotsylvania. She enjoyed gardening, growing both beautiful flowers and vegetables, which she shared with other members of the family who lived in the area. Angie was a kind and gentle soul, leaving behind a family with happy, funny, and loving memories. Survivors include her husband, Jeffrey Motes; three loving children Felicia Collings (JD), Christina Motes (Dustin), and Nick Motes (Emily); brothers Greg Whittaker (Toni) of White Oak, Stephen Whittaker (Joanne) of Locust Grove and Andrew Whittaker (Amy) of Spotsylvania; and sisters Rosanne Kerwin of Virginia Beach, CeCe DiAngelo of Absecon, N.J., Marie Weimer (Paul) of Fredericksburg, Monica Sauer (Jim) of Alexandria, Vicky Soto (Rob) of Spotsylvania, and Christy D'Addio (Vic) of Fredericksburg as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. A service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, February 24 at St. Matthew Catholic Church, with a reception to follow. Interment will be held at Quantico National Cemetery at a later date. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.