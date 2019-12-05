Michael Benjamin Butler Muerdler departed this world on Sunday, December 1, 2019 into the loving arms of his birth father, Benjamin Butler and Jesus in Heaven. Michael was born unable to breathe and had multiple medical issues. He bravely fought through respiratory issues, epilepsy, and autism his entire life. Although Michael could not speak, he communicated his love to those who cared for him in his own special way. Michael loved his many nurses and doctors who treated him as if he were their own. Michael attended Gateway Academy in Spotsylvania, where he enjoyed his Autism classroom focused on life skills. He was fond of "Mr. John" (Marion), his wonderful teacher, and the multiple paraprofessionals, therapists, administrators and fellow students. He loved anything Disney, his iPads, Kings Dominion and Christmas. The day before he passed, he decorated his Christmas tree and enjoyed dancing and spinning to Disney tunes. He was an incredibly happy and beautiful child. Michael is predeceased by his birth father, Benjamin Butler; grandfather Otis and aunt Korenna Butler. Michael leaves behind his mother, Susan Muerdler; father John "Jack" Muerdler; brothers Philip and Andrew Cole; sisters Emily, Amy, Janell and Melissa Muerdler; and grandmothers Jacqueline Timko and Anita Muerdler Cetkowski. He leaves behind a village of those who cared for him, including loving nurses from Continuum, specialists at Children's Hospital-VCU, and the incredible autism program at Gateway Academy. A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday, December 8 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends an hour prior at the funeral home. Interment will take place at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.