Eric Jason Mullen, age 46, formerly of King George, passed away unexpectedly in his sleep, at his home in Sebastian, FL on Monday, January 13, 2020. Survivors include his children, Samantha Mullen, Hannah Mullen and Bryce Mullen, and his granddaughter, Vera Lynn, all of King George; his father and stepmother, Gene and Diane Mullen of King George, his mother and stepfather, Janice and Woody Hawthorne of Sebastian; his brother, Michael Mullen of King George and his sister, Lisa Roberts of Sebastian, his half-brother, Billy Hawthorne of Sebastian. He is also survived by his nephew, Christopher Roberts of Lawton, OK. Eric was cremated; in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Potomac Baptist Church or a charity of your choice. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Potomac Baptist Church, 8103 Comorn RD, King George. A celebration of life service will be held in Florida at a later date.
Mullen, Eric
