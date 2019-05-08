Hugh Benjamin Mullen, 91, of Stafford County passed away May 6, 2019 at Mary Washington Hospital. Mr. Mullen was a lifetime Deacon and Sunday School teacher at Fredericksburg Baptist Church. His love for the Lord was evident through his dedicated service as a Sunday School teacher in the 4th grade and Special Friends class. He retired as a painter from Quantico after previously working at the FMC plant. Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Frances C. Mullen; children Chaleé Carmichael (Robert), Chris M. Mullen (Brenda), and Kenneth Ray Mullen (Betsy); grandchildren Ashley-Nicole Loving (Kyle), Dylan Carmichael, Jackson Carmichael, Conrad Carmichael, and Kelly McCoy (James); great-grandchildren Madison McCoy and Alaina McCoy; and special friends and neighbors, Mr. and Mrs. Burrell Sullivan and family. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 9 at Fredericksburg Baptist Church. A service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 10 at the church. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Stafford County Rescue or Fredericksburg Baptist Church. Online guest book at covenantfuneralservice.com.