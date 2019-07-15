of Ladysmith, VA, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019 on the 56th anniversary of his marriage to his wife, Joan. He was born in Chesterfield, VA on August 12 1937. George was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Florence Munford; his brother, Ed Munford; and his sister, Dot Eggleston. He is survived by his wife, Joan Seay Munford; Children, Theresa Pritchett (Mike), Sharon Taylor (Jr.), and Tim Munford (Jenn); grandchildren, Amanda, Michelle, Krysten, Sydney, and Shelby; siblings, Florence Smith, Marion West, Barbara Sanford, Margaret Anderson, and Peggy Culpepper. The family will receive friends from 6-8p on Tuesday, July 16, at Nelsen Funeral Home, 412 S. Washington Hwy, Ashland. A graveside service will be held at 3p on Wednesday, July 17, at Dale Memorial, 10201 Newby's Bridge Rd., Chesterfield. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be registered online at www.nelsenashland.com.