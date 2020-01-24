Corinne Nicole "Cori" Musante, 24, of Fredericksburg, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at her home. Corinne was born in Fredericksburg on August 7, 1995. She graduated from Massaponax High School. Corinne enjoyed listening to music, art, laughing, she loved the color purple, and her beloved kitty, Ashley. She was a beautiful and special young woman who is loved and missed by everyone who knew her. Corinne is survived by her mother, Louise Penfield (Jerry); father Donald Warren (Keri); brother Kenneth Jones (Haley); sisters Keli Warren and Kaylee Smith; step-brothers Ricky Fontaine and Brandon Penfield (Haley); her Nanny, Tok Clements; Nanny Patricia Musante; grandparents Mary Fitzgerald (Dennie) and Mike McKelvey; uncle Jerry Clements (Jill); aunt Angela Perin (Cecil); uncles Bryant Musante (Belinda) and Robbie Musante (Melody); aunt Kimberly Foundos (Nick); nephews Brentley Jones and Shepherd Penfield; niece Emersyn Penfield; and several cousins, family members, friends. Corinne was preceded in death by her Papa, Lester Clements and Grandpa Louis Musante. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, January 26 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A funeral service will be held at noon on Monday, January 27 in the funeral home Chapel. Interment will follow in Laurel Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to one of Corinne's favorite charities, the Fredericksburg SPCA at www.fredspca.org. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
