Doris Evelyn Musante, 93, of Stafford County passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital. She was proudly the oldest living member of Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church, and was adored by her Brooke community. Mrs. Musante worked at the Navy yard during World War II where she steadfastly waited for her lifelong love Bernard to return from the war. He came home a disabled veteran, completely blind, Evelyn married him and dedicated her life to making sure he didn't miss a thing. Evelyn was an avid gardener and cook, her family loved her Sunday dinners and homegrown canned goods. She taught us about family, faith, unconditional love, perseverance, restraint, and living life to the fullest. She did everything with love, from taking care of Grandpa to making dishes for holiday gatherings at the church and at the creek, to talking for hours with visitors on the porch. Evelyn enjoyed watching her grandkids and great grandkids grow up, traveling to many sports events, recitals, and remembering all of their birthdays. She was mowing grass in her early eighties and visited the Grand Canyon and the ocean on family vacations. We will miss her famous jellies and pickles, her crooked smile, and her sense of humor. She was genuinely loved by all. Selfless, caring, faithful and strong will be how we remember her. Survivors include her only daughter, Charlotte M Parish; her grandson, Joshua Parish and wife Melora; granddaughter Danielle Parish Rubin and husband Evan; great grandchildren Logan, Isla, Evie, and Zuma; and her caretaker and family member, Sherry Strong who held a special place in her heart. The family will receive friends from 6-7:30 p.m. on Monday, June 29 at Covenant Funeral Service, Stafford. A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 30 at the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church. 1732 Brooke Road, Stafford, VA 22554. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Funeral Homes
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
540-720-0748
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…
540-693-7601
We are staffed with Certified Gift Designers, guaranteeing our customers a perfectly assembled gift basket with each and every order. We are…
540-371-2433
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services No contact delivery, curbside pickup
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Specific steps we have taken to protect our staff and customers:Daily disinfecting of shop includin…
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services All Saxon staff will be wearing masks and we need shoppers to wear a mask too. Social distancing wi…
540-940-8932
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Free Same Day Delivery! We are open virtually, although our brick and mortar is not open to the pub…
540-720-5040
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are offering free delivery for all deliveries in the Stafford area. We are also offering curbsid…
540-373-4421
We offer curbside service, pickup and drop off.Love is not canceled! Birthdays, anniversaries and special occasions continue. We're here for …
540-371-4509
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are open for local deliveries and curbside pick up.