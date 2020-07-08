Byron Keith Musick, 59 of King George passed away over to the eternal life in heaven on Saturday evening, July 4, 2020. He was born on April 10, 1961 in Grand Forks, North Dakota. He is preceded in death by his mother, Joyce Meador Baker; father, Willie Gene Musick and his beloved dog Thunder. Byron entered the Navy in 1979 and served aboard Americas first Aegis Cruiser, the USS Ticonderoga (CG47). He received an honorable discharge in November 1985 as a Fire Controlman First Class Petty Officer and continued serving the Navy as a defense contractor, with his expertise in weapons systems. In 1998 he became a government civil servant as an Engineering Technician for the Center for Surface Combat Systems (CSCS), a Navy training command located in Dahlgren, VA where he assisted in the integration of new training systems into Navy schoolhouses and ships. Byron was well known for his homemade goodies, growing a magnificent garden, and sharing the bounty with all. He was an avid dog trainer and loved his dogs Molly and Jack. Byron loved life, family, and helping others. He will be missed by all. Byron is survived by his loving and devoted wife Kathy Musick, married for 33 happy years; sister Sheryl Lynn Bellamy of CO.; brothers Randall Gene Musick of AR. and Timothy Neil Musick of MD; brother-in-law Gary L. Green of VA, along with nephews and nieces. The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. on Friday, July 10 at Storke Funeral Home King George Chapel. A private graveside service will follow. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.

