John A. Mussomele, 80, of Stafford County, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 12:39 a.m. at home with his family. John loved spending time with his family, as well as hunting, fishing, and the great outdoors. Survivors include his loving wife of 60 years, Barbara; their children, Tony, Maureen, Johnny, Jill and Amy, 15 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Josephine and Angelo Mussomele. John's only Celebration of Life event will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 24 at Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 161 Embrey Mill Rd. Stafford, VA 22554. As this event is a celebration, please wear vibrant colors, no black! This will be the only event. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org in memory of John A. Mussomele. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Mussomele, John A.
