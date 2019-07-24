Betty Jean Atkins Myers, 67, of Elkwood died Monday, July 22, 2019 at the University of Virginia Medical Center. She was born August 2, 1951 in Warren County to the late Lyle and Barbara Atkins. She is survived by her husband, Larry Wayne Myers, Sr.; two children, Marta Myers Chance (Mitch), and L.W. Myers, Jr.; five siblings, Melvin Atkins (Juanita), Barbara Atkins Gore (Eddie), Becky Atkins Tuel (Allen), Calvin Atkins (Nancy), and Brenda Atkins Sacco; and four grandchildren, Lauren Chance Reser (Joe), Kegan Myers, Shaelynn Myers and Sully Myers. Additional survivors include nieces and nephews, Tammy Shenk (Dennis), Robin Benson (Eric), Heather Keyser (Doug), Angela Atkins, Keith Gore (Susanne), Kelly Snider (Ed), Mandy Roberts (Will), and Ray Atkins (Courtney); and numerous great nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Shelby Atkins. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA. A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel with Pastor Mike Evans officiating. Interment will follow in Hopewell United Methodist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be First Sergeant Keith Hairston, First Sergeant Terry Luce, Sergeant James Smith, Sergeant William Green, Master Trooper Robert Pinkard, and Senior Trooper Bobby Dunn. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Virginia State Police Emergency Relief Fund, 6944 Forest Hill Avenue, Richmond, VA 23225 &/or The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Donor Services PO Box 98018, Washington DC 20090-8018. An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.