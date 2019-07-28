Patricia Jenkins "Pat" Myers, 70, of King George passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019. She was born Saturday, January 1, 1949 to the late Harry and Virginia Jenkins. She loved making a home for her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. Pat was affiliated with the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah of King George. She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, David W. Myers; 3 children, Bart S. Myers, Ellen M. Powell (James), Kelly I. Hemmen (Stephen); 6 granddaughters; 2 grandsons, 1 great grandson and a special friend, Doris Howard who the family would like to thank. Services will be private and at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA and/or the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.