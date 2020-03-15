Dr. Jafar Jeff Nader, MD, surgeon, oncologist, family practice doctor and loving husband, father and grandfather began his journey to Heaven on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Dr. Nader worked in the medical profession for more than 50 years. He was so dedicated to providing the best healthcare for the longest time that he continued to see patients until the age of 81. Dr. Nader received a Fulbright Scholarship to begin his medical education at Dartmouth Hospital in New Hampshire. He worked in hospitals in Richmond, Virginia, and helping people from youth to seniors for 15 years, then provided medical care for college students at Virginia Technical University for 17 years. He was loved by all of them, because of his continuous positive attitude, joking and loving care for everyone. Dr. Nader loved playing tennis, swimming, and snow skiing but his favorite activity was dancing, sometimes just at random, starting a dance party at any family gathering location. He loved spending time with his family and friends, and was always the life of the party, making everyone laugh with his quick humor; jokes, teasing and funny comments. His mottos were S.H.P., Smile, Happy, Positive. Don't cry, no crying allowed. Love you, love you, love you!" A smart person doesn't say something that you later have to say 'sorry.'" He went above and beyond helping others; not only is his medical practice - but giving valuable advice to relatives and friends in education, career, relationships and just living the best life. He was unique. No one will ever be like him. Dr. Jafar Jeff Nader is survived by his wife of 61 years, Parvaneh, daughters, Laleh Nader and Juliet Nader Smith, son-in-law, James Edward Smith, and grandson, Andrew Jeff Smith. A memorial gathering will be held from 3:00-5:00 p.m. Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 10719 Courthouse Road, Fredericksburg. Online condolences may be expressed to Dr. Nader's family at foundandsons.com.
Service information
Apr 11
Gathering
Saturday, April 11, 2020
3:00PM-5:00PM
Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Fredericksburg
10719 Courthouse Road
Fredericksburg, VA 22407
