Janie Aileen Naile, 73, of Spotsylvania, Virginia, left this earth to be with the Lord on June 1, 2020. Born July 24, 1946 in War, West Virginia, she is preceded in death by her parents James A. and Virginia D. Smallwood, and her sister, Christie A. Fisher. Janie became a cosmetologist out of high school and worked in the trade as an esthetician and nail technician until she retired. Her love of her work and of people shined through in her warm smile every day. She was a very giving and compassionate person, the first to lend a hand to anyone in need. An avid gardener, she always had a green thumb and loved spending her mornings in the garden among the flowers with a cup of coffee and a crossword puzzle book. She was very proud of her family and loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Survivors include her three daughters, Amy Buchannan of Spotsylvania, VA, Wendy Mann (Dennis) of King George, VA, and Kilie Jones (Wayne) of Roswell, GA and three sons, Timothy Smallwood of Fredericksburg, VA, Coy Naile of Bladenboro, NC, and Chad Naile (Meghan) of Clover, SC; grandchildren, Coleman, Aris, Lane, Dillon, Carley, Tristan, Dustin, Annabelle, Aaron and Rosemary; great grandchildren Aleah, Adalynn, Jeremiah, Sophia and Kingston; siblings, Betty Garrett (Norman), Hagerstown, MD, Nancie Limerick (Jeff), Fredericksburg, VA, Jimmy Smallwood (Paula), Partlow, VA, Evelyn Carnohan (David), Partlow, VA, and Cindy Carnohan (Clyde), Mineral, VA. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled later when our family and friends can come together to pay our respects to Janie, share our love for Janie, and reminisce in a way that would honor her most. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservices.com.

