Janie Aileen Naile, 73, of Spotsylvania, Virginia, left this earth to be with the Lord on June 1, 2020. Born July 24, 1946 in War, West Virginia, she is preceded in death by her parents James A. and Virginia D. Smallwood, and her sister, Christie A. Fisher. Janie became a cosmetologist out of high school and worked in the trade as an esthetician and nail technician until she retired. Her love of her work and of people shined through in her warm smile every day. She was a very giving and compassionate person, the first to lend a hand to anyone in need. An avid gardener, she always had a green thumb and loved spending her mornings in the garden among the flowers with a cup of coffee and a crossword puzzle book. She was very proud of her family and loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Survivors include her three daughters, Amy Buchannan of Spotsylvania, VA, Wendy Mann (Dennis) of King George, VA, and Kilie Jones (Wayne) of Roswell, GA and three sons, Timothy Smallwood of Fredericksburg, VA, Coy Naile of Bladenboro, NC, and Chad Naile (Meghan) of Clover, SC; grandchildren, Coleman, Aris, Lane, Dillon, Carley, Tristan, Dustin, Annabelle, Aaron and Rosemary; great grandchildren Aleah, Adalynn, Jeremiah, Sophia and Kingston; siblings, Betty Garrett (Norman), Hagerstown, MD, Nancie Limerick (Jeff), Fredericksburg, VA, Jimmy Smallwood (Paula), Partlow, VA, Evelyn Carnohan (David), Partlow, VA, and Cindy Carnohan (Clyde), Mineral, VA. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled later when our family and friends can come together to pay our respects to Janie, share our love for Janie, and reminisce in a way that would honor her most. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservices.com.
Funeral Homes
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
540-371-2433
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services No contact delivery, curbside pickup
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Specific steps we have taken to protect our staff and customers:Daily disinfecting of shop includin…
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services All Saxon staff will be wearing masks and we need shoppers to wear a mask too. Social distancing wi…
540-373-4421
We offer curbside service, pickup and drop off.Love is not canceled! Birthdays, anniversaries and special occasions continue. We're here for …
540-693-7601
We are staffed with Certified Gift Designers, guaranteeing our customers a perfectly assembled gift basket with each and every order. We are…
540-720-0748
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…
540-371-4509
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are open for local deliveries and curbside pick up.
540-720-5040
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are offering free delivery for all deliveries in the Stafford area. We are also offering curbsid…
540-940-8932
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Free Same Day Delivery! We are open virtually, although our brick and mortar is not open to the pub…