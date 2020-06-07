Paul R. Naro, 69 Fredericksburg, VA - Paul R. Naro, 69, of Fredericksburg VA, formerly of Kingston & Nashua NH Passed away in his home Early May. He leaves his only niece Angela Naro of Nottingham NH. He was born and raised in Nashua NH, son of the late Delard & Camille Naro Paul owned and operated a saw shop in Nashua while going to collage, graduated from NH Vocational Institute in Manchester as a machinist. Like his father could make almost anything out of wood or metal. He married the love of his life Kristine (Tina) Eilertson Naro, originally from Worchester MA, they were married for 27 years before she passed from compilations of MS, He took wonderful care of her. They were both part of a country and western band known as the Starlight's, were Paul was the Drummer. Worked at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard for the better part of 20 years. He followed the work taking him for a brief time to NY before having a distinguished 26 years at Quantico as a Civilian Marine. His Hobbies included selling at flea markets and yard sales. Paul was an all around great person who will be missed. Paul will be cremated by VA cremation service buried back home in NH with his parents. Anyone who would like to contact the family may do so at Paulsneice@mail.com

