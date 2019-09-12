Anneliese Nave, 84, of Fredericksburg passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. She was born on July 20, 1935 in Kaiserslautern Germany where she resided until she met her husband in 1958. Shortly thereafter, they moved to the United States. They lived in many different states during his military tenure. She loved the United States and got to enjoy many of its sights. She enjoyed playing bingo, going to the casino with her husband and spending time with her family. Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Harrison I. Nave Jr.; four children, Gabriele W. Schoppaul (Mike), Harry I. Nave, Tammy Smith (Kevin), and Robert I. Nave; nine grandchildren, Corey, Ryan, and Cara Foosness, Kevin Nave, Craig Stiles, Justin Smith, Robert Ishmel Nave, Jr., Michael "Conner" Nave and Courtney Nave; and 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Heinz George Knerr. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 18 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, September 19 at Quantico National Cemetery. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.