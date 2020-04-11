Karen Denise Nave, 60, of Fredericksburg, departed this earthly life on Monday, April 6, 2020. She gained her angel wings, and is now in the peaceful, comforting arms of her Lord and Savior. She is survived by her husband, Jack G. Nave; her daughter, Karen E. Nave (Robert); her son, Jack Nave, Jr.; her grandchildren, William, Kimberly, and Jason; her siblings, Terry Sullivan (Forrest), Stephen Overton (Sharon), Esther Menard, and Sabrina Southworth (Scott); and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Burial will be private at the Nave Family Cemetery in King George, Virginia. Online condolences may be sent at mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com