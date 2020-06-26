Mildred Greene Neece, 100, of Woodford passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center. Born in Pocahontas, VA, she was the widow of Robert Edward Lee Neece and loved bingo, yard sales and auctions. She is survived by her children, Dolly Shores (Donald), Mary Moody and Reuben Neece; eight grandchildren, David Shores, Robert Shores, Sam Moody, Brent Moody, Ed Moody, Jessica Fincher, Reuben P. Neece, Jr and Katelyn Theriot; thirteen great grandchildren, Justin, Stuart, Nick, Josh, Shelby Grace, and Seth Moody, Leo Fincher, Alex Timms, Kristian Farnum, Sophia, Liam and Maddox Theriot, and Adin Hampton. She was preceded in death by her son, Robert E. Lee Neece, Jr. The family will receive friends at the Bowling Green chapel of Storke Funeral Home on Friday, June 26th from 6:00 8:00pm. A funeral will be held on Saturday, June 27th at 2:00pm in Carmel Baptist Church, with burial to follow in County Line Baptist Church Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.
