Adolph "Buck" L. Nelson born on February 23, 1929 departed this life on May 12, 2019 at his residence in Bowling Green, VA. Buck was the son of the late John and Susie Nelson and beloved son-in-law of the late Phillip and Eliza Rollins. He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Elton Doris Nelson; his devoted sister, Ollie Pollard of Bowling Green, VA his four devoted daughters, Carolyn Nelson (Garnell) of Bowie Md., Dianne Redcross (Roscoe) of Hampton, VA, Dale Grigsby of Annapolis, MD and Sharon Craig (Randall) of Glen Arm, MD; his grandsons, Michael Grigsby (Octava) of Annapolis, MD, Jonathan Redcross (Karla) and Julian Redcross (LaTisha) both of Hampton, VA, Randall Craig, III and Ryan Craig both of Atlanta, Georgia; his great granddaughter, Sophia; his great grandsons, Michael, Jr., Matthew, Braydon, Jahaziel and Jakobi; his beloved sister-in-law Mary Langston of Laurel, MD and a host of other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, May 17, 2019 at C.W. Edwards Funeral Home, 16476 Richmond Turnpike, Bowling Green, VA 22427. Family and friends may share their memories from 7:15 to 8 p.m. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May, 18, 2019 at St Stephens Baptist Church 29436 Sparta Rd., Milford, VA 22514 with a viewing one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Online condolences may be submitted to cwedwardsfuneralhome.com.