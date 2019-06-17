On Tuesday, June 11, 2019, the gates of heaven opened and the angels rejoiced and welcomed thy good and faithful servant to his heavenly kingdom. Deacon Edgar Alexander Nelson was born September 27, 1928, in Stafford, VA, to the late Deacon William P. Nelson and Judith E. Nelson. Deacon Nelson was a member of the Mount Olive Baptist Church in Stafford, VA, for over 76 1/2 years, where he served as the Chairman of the Deacon board for more than 27 years. Deacon Nelson leaves to cherish his many memories, his wife, Rosabea S. Nelson; his only son, Kenneth (Fredia) Nelson; two daughters, Daphne Nelson and Delphine Nelson; one stepson, Earl (Michelle) Simpson; and one stepdaughter, Iris (Gregory) Sawyer. The family will receive friends and family at a public viewing at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home in Fredericksburg, VA, on Monday, June 17, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. A celebration of his life and legacy will be held on Tuesday June 18, 2019, viewing at 11 a.m. and the funeral at 12 p.m. at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Stafford, VA, with Rev. Karl Merritt officiating.