Misti Lynn Stanley Nelson, 39 of Spotsylvania gained her angel wings on Thursday, February 6, 2020, along with her husband, Noah Nelson. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Stanley, her aunt, Bonnie Stanley, her uncles, David Stanley and Wayne Robertson and her step grandparents, Junior and Sheila Morris. Survivors include her parents Wayne and Evelyn Morris, sister Kelly Hall(Malcolm), brother Mark Stanley, grandparents, Elmer and Lucy Robertson and George "Pete" and Ellen Stanley, aunts Jen Edwards(Andy), Janet Johnson(Glenn), Holli Andrews(Billy). There will be a time to celebrate Misti's life on Saturday, February 15th from 1:00 3:00 pm in the Bowling Green Chapel of Storke Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Storke Funeral Home to support the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.
