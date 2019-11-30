Anne Leonard Nere, 97, formerly of Fredericksburg, died peacefully in her sleep surrounded by family at her home in Richmond, on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Anne was born on July 5, 1922 in Braintree, MA, near Boston. During the war years and prior to her marriage she worked along-side Elizabeth Arden. After raising six children, Anne completed the program of Theological Education, South University. Anne was instrumental in bringing hospice to the Fredericksburg area, for which she was recognized as one of those who did the most for the Fredericksburg area. Anne was a member of St. George's Episcopal Church, a president of the Parnassus Club, a president of the Town and Country Garden Club, a Chair for a Virginia State Garden Club Show, and a Member of the Mary Washington Hospital Auxiliary. She enjoyed entertaining, playing bridge and traveling with her husband and friends. Survivors include her beloved children, Jennifer Nere-Minter (Wayne) of Mechanicsville, John A. Nere, Jr. (Bonny) of Fredericksburg, Kathleen Parrish (Phil) of Goldvein, Valerie Crawford (Jess) of Walkerton, Nancy Vieau (Greg) of Anderson, SC, and Ann-Elise Nicholas (Nick) of Mechanicsville; she was blessed with fourteen grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; and twelve nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, John A. Nere, Sr.; her parents, Jennie and Thomas Leonard; her brothers and sisters-in-law, John Leonard (Marie), Albie Leonard (Eleanor), and James Leonard (Sally); her brother-in-law Paul Nere; and nephews Paul Leonard and Tom Leonard. A Mass of Celebration will be held at noon on Saturday, December 14 at St. George's Episcopal Church in Fredericksburg, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please contribute in her memory to St. George's Episcopal Church, Mary Washington Hospice, or All Souls Episcopal Church in Mechanicsville, VA. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.