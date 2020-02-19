Carl Nelson "Duke" Newton, 88, of Falmouth departed this world on Friday, February 14, 2020 to be with the Lord. Duke served four years in the United States Navy aboard the destroyer USS Lowry (DD 770) where he had the opportunity of making two world cruises, a pleasure that few sailors could boast about. As a result, Duke became a double Trusty Shellback and a member of the "Ancient Order of the Deep", which he considered a great experience. Duke was a member of Fairview Baptist Church where he enjoyed attending services, fellowshipping with church members, and visiting with friends. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and the Loyal Order of Moose, where he enjoyed dancing and socializing with club members. Mr. Newton worked at Fort Belvoir for 49 years, 24 of those years as a government employee and 25 as a defense contractor with Dynalectric Corporation, DynCorp Corporation, Computer Science Corporation, KIRA Incorporated, and Suh'dutsing Technologies, LLC. Survivors include his sister-in-law, Jane Meadows-Edwards, nieces Kalara "Susie" Sullivan, Janet Futrell, Linda Whitaker, and Bridget Cropp; and nephews Ralph Newton Jr., Leroy Newton, Franklin Newton, Mark Newton, and Anthony Edwards. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Grace Lou Day Newton; his mother and father, Isla and Roy Newton; sister Pearl Lane Sullivan; brothers Bernard T. Newton, Levi Newton, Conroy Newton, and Ralph "Pete" Newton Sr.; brother-in-law Archie O. Edwards; and nephews Bernard S. Newton and Daryl Edwards. A service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, February 21 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg with Pastor Gary Limbrick officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Mount Holly Cemetery, Summerduck. Pallbearers will be Ralph Newton, Jr., Bernard Newton, Jr., Mark Newton, Franklin Newton, Caleb Newton, and Luther L. Newton, Jr. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Fairview Baptist Church building fund, 900 Charlotte St., Fred., VA 22401. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.