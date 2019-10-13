D.P. Newton was born to loving parents, Pat and Polly Newton, in 1953. They were the perfect combination of love and discipline for he was a child that most parents pray for but rarely get. He did well in Stafford schools and totally skipped sowing even the first wild oat and he devoted his life to them holding both their hands when they passed. For over 20 years he was a dedicated carpenter for Russell G. Sullivan Construction. Mr. Sullivan said that he built houses for 50 years and D.P. was the best he had. D.P. found solace on Potomac Creek and like his ancestors spent his adult life crabbing and fishing. One reporter wrote that D.P. Newton was a quiet genius. He loved history and had a brain that contained volumes of information, especially on the American Civil War. His morals, honesty, integrity and principles were that of a man displaced from that time. Owning and operating his White Oak Museum he spent the last 20 years paying honor to those 130,000 soldier boys who experienced the perils of real war in our area in the 1860s. He never made more than a few thousand dollars a year and sometimes ended the year in the red but it was never about making money or the fame that came. He was uncomfortable with all the awards and articles written about him and it was his humility and knowledge which endeared hundreds to him. In the benefits given his museum in 2017 and 2018 he was humbled by the amazing turnout and grateful for each attendee. D.P. Newton was quiet but fierce when he saw wrong doings and he fought for the truth and defended those who were wronged. This was because he screened life's choices through the lens of Eternity. He walked with the Lord since he was a boy and spent his life doing selfless acts of kindness. If you needed your grass weed whacked or a load of firewood he would quietly show up and then leave before you could thank him. He never had much money but if you were in need what he had was yours. In Johns Hopkins Hospital where he died on 8 October there were numerous nurses and doctors with tear filled eyes and broken hearts over this rare man who had thanked each one of them no matter how much pain they had to inflict. They saw him fight to live as valiantly as any of those Civil War soldiers he paid honor to for so many years. D.P. is survived by a wife, Bonny, who thought he hung the moon high in the sky, and his Price and Maxey grandchildren, Chris, Thomas, Devan, Abel, Emmy, Maddy and Axel who he loved with all his heart and felt purpose in teaching them significant things. He was a godly role model to his step children, Kaylan, Dennis, Beau and Deanna and he was proud of each of them. He adored his sister, Boots Sullivan and all his nieces and nephews. His great nephews Chris (Mandy) and Pat (Jess) Bailey were the apple of his eye. He also enjoyed younger Bailey's Connor, Mason and Regan. His cousins were like his brothers and he would have laid his life down for them. Each of his closest friends were "closer than a brother" to him in his heart. Donnie and Gail Shelton and Ken Pitts selflessly watched over his precious museum since May 2017 when he was first diagnosed with cancer. They gave over 5,000 hours of their time and never asked for anything in return. They gave D.P. a peace that allowed him to live longer and he was grateful beyond words to each of them. Pall bearers are Dale Ramey, David Harper, Gusty Ray Newton, Dennis Ray Newton, Alvin Newton, Fred Newton, Chucky Bourne, Fred Sullivan, Glenn Trimmer, Charlie Jett, Spike Loving, Paul Milde and Thomas Maxey. D.P.'s service will be at Edward E. Drew, Jr. Middle School located at 501 Cambridge Street, Fredericksburg, VA 22405 on Saturday, 19 October 2019 at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be 2 hours prior to the service. In lei of flowers donations can be made to the Stafford Historical Society. 10 OCTOBER 2019