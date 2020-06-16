Jean Stephens Newton September 8, 1930-June 13, 2020 A graveside service for Jean Stephens Newton, 89, of Stafford County will he held 10AM Friday, June 19, 2002 at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Newton died Saturday, June 13, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. Born in Fredericksburg, Virginia, she devoted her life to loving, raising, and supporting her family. Survivors include her two sons, Jeffrey Lynn Newton Sr. (Judy) and Dana Anthony Newton Sr. (Penelope), both of Stafford County; her sister Ann Newton of Stafford County; her 13 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Newton Jr., her daughter, Maureen Newton Matthews, her two sons, Dennis Gene Newton and Joseph Stephen Newton Sr., her grandson, Christopher Newton and her sister, Gloria Vittone. The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the Fredericksburg SPCA, 10819 Courthouse Rd, Fredericksburg, VA 22408. Online condolences may be sent to mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com
