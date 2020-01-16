Sidney Newton, 85, of Spotsylvania County passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at his home. Mr. Newton retired from C & P Telephone Company and Chancellors Village. Survivors include his wife, Diane C. Newton; children Michael S. Newton, Donna N. Steckler and Ronald A. Newton; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and brother Robert Newton. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, January 19 at Tabernacle United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Spotsylvania Emergency Concerns Association (SECA), PO Box 923, Spotsylvania, VA 22553. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.