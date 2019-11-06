Russell Edward Newton, 63, of Stafford County passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019. Mr. Newton was a retired lineman from Dominion Power. He loved spending time with his friends and family, especially his nieces and nephews. Russell's quiet personality and gentle smile will be greatly missed. Survivors include his sisters, Faye Hicks (Bill) and Irene Steele both of Fredericksburg; niece Sarah Alley of Fredericksburg; nephews Jason Steele (Emily) and Connor Steele both of Richmond; and great-niece Taryn Alley of Fredericksburg. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Lee "Sam" and Elizabeth Chewning Newton. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 7 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at noon on Friday, November 8 at the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Cancer Society, 4240 Park Place Ct., Glen Allen, VA 23060. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.