Stanley "Stan" Robert Nichols, 69, of Fredericksburg, VA peacefully passed away Monday, April 15, 2019. Stan is survived by his wife of 32 years, Carolina Nichols; his daughter, Rebecca Shipp, and granddaughter, Alexandra Shipp; his brother, Jack Nichols; sister-in-law, Bonnie Nichols; a niece, Lauren, a nephew, Jonathan, and many esteemed colleagues and friends. At 18, he enlisted in the US Army completing a tour of duty during the Vietnam War. Afterwards, he pursued his education earning several degrees. Stan was then hired by NASA where he retired in 2015 after 35 years of distinguished Service. In retirement, you would find him partaking in a variety of diverse interests and hobbies. Stan's family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. 12:00 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 10719 Courthouse Road, Fredericksburg. A funeral service will begin at 12:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in Quantico National Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. Donations to the Fredericksburg SPCA may be made in Stan's memory either online or by mail. Please visit foundandsons.com for the full obituary and to share condolences with his family.