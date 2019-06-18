Colonel (Ret.) John M. Nolan Colonel (Ret.) John M. Nolan, passed away peacefully on June 9, 2019. John was born on April 10, 1923 in Dennison, Ohio, and raised in Bowerston, Ohio. John was the only child of Frances Vern Masters and James Albert Nolan. A distinguished soldier in the United States Army for 28 years, Col. Nolan served in World War II in Europe with the 30th Infantry Division (Old Hickory), in the Panama Canal Zone, Korea, Japan, Southeast Asia, and the Vietnam War, and many duty stations in the United States. He was the recipient of many honors, and served with the 82nd Airborne, the 5th Special Forces, and the 3rd Infantry. Love of family was most important to John and he made love of country and community his career. Upon his retirement from the Army in 1972, he served the City of Fredericksburg in several capacities, including City Manager, and District 5 Supervisor on the Orange County Board of Supervisors. John lived life to the fullest. He was a master gardener, an historian, and a genealogist of his family tree, a devoted parishioner, a computer aficionado, a music and pet lover, a fervent Nationals fan, and an outdoorsman. His beloved wife of 64 years, Rosemary, his son, Bruce, and his daughter, Hope, preceded John in death. He is survived by his children: Boyce (Diane DePalma) and Brad; three grandchildren, Laura (Jeffrey Michael), Michael, and Marin; and great grandchildren, Keira and Kai. John was a stalwart protector of the mentally ill. He worked tirelessly with Rosemary to make gains in community, state, and national programs in support of the mentally ill. He was also a proud participating member of the Fredericksburg Area Veterans Council in their years-long effort to fund and build the Fredericksburg Area War Memorial. A memorial service will be held at the Fredericksburg Presbyterian Church, 810 Princess Anne St. in Fredericksburg at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019. The family will receive friends at the church for a reception following the service. Burial with full military honors will take place at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date, to be posted on www.johnsoncares.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill (NAMI), and Mary Washington Healthcare Hospice Services. Online guestbook available at johnsoncares.com.