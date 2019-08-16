Houston Willard Norris, 62 of Warsaw, formerly of Rollins Fork in King George County, died Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Houston was a U. S. Army veteran and had worked for the Rappahannock Regional Jail for 30 years. He is survived by his wife, Becky; four daughters, Emily Donahue, Leslie, Elizabeth and Rachel Norris; a brother, Mark Norris; and four grandchildren, Zachary, Amanda, Kyrie and Asher. He was preceded in death by a brother, David Norris. A visitation will be held 1-3 pm Sat. Aug. 17, 2019 at Storke-Nash and Slaw chapel, King George, VA. Sign register book online www.storkefuneralhome.com.