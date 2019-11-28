Elisabeth Nowak, 79, passed away on November 7, 2019 at her home in Stafford, Virginia. Born in Paris, France on September 2, 1940 to Michel and Françoise (Kula) Thoyer-Rozat, she was united in marriage to Peter R. Nowak on June 4, 1962. She had resided in the United States for the past 56 years. Elisabeth was a graduate of Sainte Marie de Neuilly (Paris), and the University of Alabama Fine Arts program. She was retired from the United States State Department, Foreign Service Institute. Elisabeth will be remembered by her family and friends as a gracious hostess, an accomplished cook, and an avid gardener. She is survived by her husband Peter, sons Alexander (Kelly) and Charles (Crystal), and six grandchildren: Miles, Caroline, Zachary, Madeleine, Brooke, and Claire. A memorial service will be held at a later date.