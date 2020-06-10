Mildred L. "Millie" Nowers, age 95, passed away quietly at home in Harmony at Falls Run on Saturday, June 7, 2020. She was born in western Pennsylvania, one of five sisters. Following high school, she moved to San Diego, California, to live with older sister Rose. It was there that she met Bill, a young Navy officer. They were married on March 19, 1949, and soon moved to Pensacola Naval Air Station, where Bill trained as a pilot. Over the years she was often the head of household, managing their growing family, while Bill was deployed with the fleet around the world. In the 1960's, as the spouse of the squadron commander, she headed the officers wives club. Following Bill's retirement, they resided in Fairfax. Millie handled administrative duties for their business, Nowers Home Construction. In 2000, they began remodeling their second home at Lake of the Woods, and then moved there. In 2017, they relocated to Ft. Myers, Florida, after several years of being "snowbirds". Last year they moved back to Virginia to reside at Harmony. Millie was an amazing role model: mother, grandmother, confident and friend. She adored her children and grandchildren, and unselfishly was always there to help when needed. A tireless and organized multi-tasker, she could manage many things all at once. She always had the gatherings of her large family covered with good food, activities, and toys for grandchildren. A common refrain was "Mom, please come and sit down". An extremely intelligent woman, she had an ability to absorb and learn about many things. She could master complicated card games in short order and sew entire outfits for her family, all while managing a busy household. How she was able to do these things, especially while Bill was deployed with the fleet, inspired everyone. Another side of Millie was her artistic ability. She painted, sewed, knitted, and enjoyed creating pieces for others. Several of her paintings are now displayed in the homes of her family. She was a role model and inspiration. She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Captain William E. Nowers, USN retired; six children; 10 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. A private Memorial Service will be held at the Covenant Funeral Service Chapel, Fredericksburg on Thursday, June 11. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
