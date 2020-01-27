Robert Joseph O'Brien Lt Col, USMC (Ret) Robert Joseph O'Brien, Lt Col, USMC (Ret) of Westmoreland County, VA, died on January 23. A native of Norwood, MA, he retired from the Marine Corps after a 31 year career that included service in the Korean and Vietnam Wars. After military retirement, Bob fulfilled his dream of rebuilding an old farmhouse. Throughout his retirement years, he was an active volunteer with community organizations such as the Westmoreland Housing Coalition and Habitat for Humanity, a mentor in the Arlington Catholic Diocesan Work Camp and several college alternative spring break programs He was also well-known for his independent service to neighbors by building home wheelchair ramps and safety rails for entryways, by driving neighbors to appointments throughout the region, and by volunteering with the Bloodmobile. Bob is survived by his wife Joanne, sons James (Kathleen) and Robert John, and daughter Mary McPhillips (Ed) and grandchildren, Nathan and Robert O'Brien, Pete, Ted, Anna, and Claire McPhillips. He was predeceased by three brothers and four sisters. A funeral mass will be held at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Fredericksburg, VA Wednesday, January 29 at 10:30 am. Interment with full military honors will be at Quantico National Cemetery at 2:00 pm following a reception at St. Mary's. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to a charity of your choice in Bob's name. Condolences may be sent at mullinsthompsomfredericksburg.com
