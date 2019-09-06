Otis Lyle O'Byrne, 74, of Fredericksburg, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at his home. Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Darra Talley; children Kelly R. O'Donnoghue (Brendan) and Brandon Lyle; grandchildren Lacey and Reese; and sister Brenda O. Jones (Burt). He was preceded in death by his mother, Audrey M. O'Byrne and his father, Cornelius Lyle O'Byrne. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, September 9, at Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations may be made to the Spotsylvania Department of Fire and Rescue, Emergency Management, P.O. Box 818, Spotsylvania, VA 22553. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.