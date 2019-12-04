Born on March 21, 1937, Bong Nam O'Daniel passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 29, 2019 with her family by her side in Fredericksburg, Virginia. She immigrated to the U.S. in 1974 from South Korea. She proudly pursued her passion of cooking in a nursing home and Kmart till she retired and became a homemaker. Her love for cooking was enjoyed by many but especially her family. She was also talented with sewing, home decorating, and gardening. She was known to make blankets for family, friends and neighbors. She was loved by all and was genuinely caring and generous. Her smile would light up a room and her presence was comforting to everyone. In lieu of flowers, she requests donations be made to your favorite charity. Mrs. O'Daniel is survived by her husband, Lawrence "Zeke" O'Daniel; son, Richmond O'Daniel; granddaughter, Michelle Koh and her spouse Phil; and 2 great-grandsons, Tyler and Ryan. She is also survived by her brother and his family in South Korea. Services will be private. The family requests donations be made to a charity of your choice in her name. Online condolences and fond memories of Mrs. O'Daniel may be offered to the family at www.laurelhillfuneralhome.com