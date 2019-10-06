Charles S. Oakey, 96, of King George, VA passed away September 27th. He was born in Charlottesville, VA on July 14, 1923. H was a retired Civil Servant and a War World II veteran serving 3 years in the South Pacific. Charles belonged to the Masonic Lodge, was a Shriner, and a number of other organizations. He is survived by his wife, Agnes B. Owens Oakey of King George, a son, Mark Oakey of Arlington, VA, a daughter, Laura (Bob) Fabian of Schuyler, VA, three step-sons, Raymond Owens of Midlothian, John (Pam) Owens of King George, and Robert Owens of Fredericksburg. He also left behind 8 Grandchildren, 3 Great Grandchildren, a brother, Orin (Nancy) Oakey of Charlottesville, VA, 2 sisters, Nancy (Richard) Brown of Gotha, FL and Shirley Perry of Springfield, VA. Charles is preceded in death by his parents, William and Daisy Oakey, his first wife, Hallie Oakey, a brother, Joseph Oakey and a step-daughter Linda Owens Yeagley. A memorial service will be held at Shiloh Baptist Church in King George, VA on Wednesday, October 9 at 11:30AM. Visitation will be held at 11:00AM prior to the service. A private service will occur at Arlington Cemetery at a later date. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Shiloh Baptist Church 13457 Kings Highway King George, VA or your favorite charity.