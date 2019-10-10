Charles Sidney Oakey Charles Sidney Oakey, a member of the "Greatest Generation" at age 96, most recently a resident of King George, VA, died on September 27, 2019 in Charlottesville, VA, the city of his birth. Born July 14, 1923, the son of William H. and Daisy L. Oakey, he was preceded in death by his beautiful wife of 43 years, Hallie Ward Oakey. Charles entered the U. S. Army soon after graduating from Lane High School in Charlottesville, VA. He served honorably in the South Pacific with Battery D-739th Anti-Aircraft Gun Battalion. He saw extensive service duty in the Fiji Islands and New Guinea. He took part in the liberation of the Visayan Islands in the Philippines. Charles returned to Virginia, began an apprentice with the C&O Railroad, married, raised two children and advanced his career as a civilian employee of the U. S. Navy in Washington, D.C. He had many interests that included, homing pigeons, tennis, cooking, Scouting, travel, gardening and reading. He was a member of the Alexandria and King George Masonic Lodges. He is survived by his second wife of 30 years, Agnes Owens Oakey, as well as, his son Mark W. Oakey of Arlington, VA, daughter Laura Jolene Oakey Fabian of Manassas, VA, two grandchildren, Ryan W. Powers, Claire A. Powers and two great grandchildren, Hunter and Lily. He is survived by three siblings, Oran Oakey of Charlottesville, VA, Shirley Perry of Springfield, VA and Nancy Brown of Gotha, FL. Charles will join Hallie at Arlington National Cemetery when the schedule there allows, in approximately 6-8 months.