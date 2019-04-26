John "Fred" Oertel, 80, of Spotsylvania County passed away in his home on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 surrounded by his family. "Pop O" served in the United States Air Force, retired from The Washington Post after 40 years, and was kind to everyone he met. Survivors include his four children, James Oertel (Sue), Denise Long (Labon, Jr.), Wendy Travis (Jim), and Nancy McDaniel (Mike); and five grandchildren, Jessica McDaniel, Brandon McDaniel, Labon Long, III, James "Jamie" Travis and Anna Travis. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, April 28 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 29 at Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery. Online guest book at covenantfuneralservice.com.
