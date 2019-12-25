Kathleen Marie Ognibene, of Milford, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family and friends. Kathy and her husband owned the Maaco Shop in Fredericksburg. She is survived by her husband, Jay; daughter, Sheila Pecora; sister, Peg Rizzo; and her many pets. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents; and brother-in-law, Frank. The family would like to give a special thanks to her caretaker, Cindy and Capital Caring Hospice for the care and love they showed to our dear Kathy. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Ognibene, Kathleen
