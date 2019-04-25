Doris "Pedie" Yolanda Washington Ogunkola, 62 went to glory on Friday, April 19, 2019 at Bowling Green Health & Rehabilitation Center after a short illness. She is survived by her sister Roslind "Russell" Carter of Bowling Green, VA; devoted friend of 32 years, Floyd Roye; daughter, Erika Coleman; sons, Lionelle and Antwan Coleman; grandson, Sincere Coleman all of Richmond, VA ; devoted niece, Charlene Martin of Maryland; dedicated cousin, Cynthia Graham of Fredericksburg, VA. Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 29, 2019 at St. James Baptist Church, 19514 Sparta Rd. Milford, VA 22514.