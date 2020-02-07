Larry Allen Ohde, 68, of Hartwood, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020. He thoroughly enjoyed music, tin toys, space, antiques, and other collectibles. Larry was a master electrician and owner of OHM Electric, Inc. for nearly 40 years. Larry was preceded in death by his wife, Edith Cronk Winder Ohde; brother, Bob Ohde; sister, Sue Zandt. He is survived by his son; Joshua W. Ohde, and his wife, Emily, and four sisters; Betty Roder, Linda Ahrens, Barb Reding, and Cheryl Toohey. The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Faulkner Funeral Homes, Marks Bristow Chapel, Tappahannock, with the service following at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at Trinity United Methodist Church, Tappahannock. Memorial donations may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association at LBDA.org.
