Elizabeth (Libby) Grace Oliver The family and friends of Elizabeth (Libby) Oliver sadly mourn the loss of our dear friend and aunt. Libby passed away on the morning of June 19th, 2019 at the Samaritan Hospice in Voorhees, New Jersey. Libby was born on March 24th, 1947 to Albert H and Grace Adelaide (McCarroll) Marckwardt in Ann Arbor, Michigan. She lived in Ann Arbor and attended University High School while her father was involved with the English Language Institute. When her father accepted a Chair in the Linguistics Department at Princeton, University the family moved to New Jersey. Libby graduated from Princeton High School and attended Hood College in Frederick, Maryland. She graduated from Hood College in 1969 with a BA in History and English. Libby was always an animal lover. She was involved with horses and riding through her 20s, and always had at least one dog for a pet. She bred and showed Gordon Setters for a time when she was married. After her divorce she became involved with Scottish Deerhounds and had 4 Deerhounds from the mid 90's until 2014. During the tenure of the Scottish Deerhounds, Libby also became interested in Italian Greyhounds and rescued 3 of them. She was elected an officer of the Mid-Atlantic Italian Greyhound Club, and showed her dogs in obedience and rally. Charlie, one of her IGs was also a therapy dog who visited nursing care patients. After graduation Libby worked briefly at the Center for Applied Linguistics in Washington, DC and after her mother passed away, she returned to Princeton to look after her father and serve as his hostess. When Dr. Marckwardt retired from Princeton he and Libby moved back to Ann Arbor and settled into a home on Harvard Avenue. Libby accompanied her father to Hawaii, where he was offered a guest professorship at the University of Hawaii. While in Hawaii, Libby met and married John Oliver, who was a federal civil servant, in 1973. John transferred his job from Hawaii to Dahlgren, Virginia and the couple moved to Fredericksburg, Virginia. Although they divorced in 1987, Libby remained in the Fredericksburg area and lived there for a total of 40 years. She worked at a number of defense contractor companies in the state. In 2015, after suffering a stroke, Libby moved to New Jersey near her longtime friend, Virginia (Penney) Brown and settled into an Independent Living apartment. When her health declined she was admitted to a Long Term Care facility, and after a recent hospitalization was transferred to the Samaritan Hospice in-patient center.