Katie Oliver of Fredericksburg, VA passed away much too young on Friday, June 19, 2020, at the age of 32. Katie was born in Boise, ID and grew up in Woodford, VA. She was employed by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service in Quantico, VA as an investigative analyst. she was a loving and supportive daughter and best friend to her mother Vickie Perry, who will deeply miss her. She will also be missed by her sister Sarah Woods (Gavin), and her aunts, Barbara Hutchins, Wanda Flannery (Mark), Janice Carneal (Dawn), Debbie Bays (Rodney), Amy Lester (Eddie) and uncles Lewis and Dennis Martin, as well as many cousins; and numerous close friends. A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 26th at 1:00pm in the Bowling Green chapel of Storke Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home, one hour prior to the service. The funeral will be streamed on the funeral home's Facebook page, Remarkable Lives. In addition, overflow visitors will be invited to listen to the service in their vehicles as it is being broadcast over the radio. Current Covid-19 restrictions (50% occupancy, social distancing and masks) will be followed. Burial will follow in Lakewood Cemetery, Bowling Green. To honor Katie's memory, flowers or a donation to Rappahannock Council Against Sexual Assault (RCASA) would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.

