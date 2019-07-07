Gregory Allan Overfelt, 64, of Richmond, Virginia, passed away at St. Mary's Hospital in the presence of his family on July 5, 2019 due to complications following surgery earlier in April. He was born September 24, 1954, in Fredericksburg and grew up in Dahlgren. Greg graduated from King George High School in 1972 and went on to receive his BA in Creative Writing (fiction) and MA in Creative Writing (poetry), both from the University of Missouri. Greg called Richmond home since 1986. He was employed as a Quality Control/Programmer in the mid-eighties and then as a Claims Analyst. He enjoyed flower gardening, writing, listening to music, going to movies, and spending time with his many friends. Greg is survived by his mother and step-father Shirley and Earl Reed of Floyd, VA. Father Robert Overfelt of uxvasse, MO, Two brothers, Craig and his wife (Inger) of Kansas City, MO, Everett and his wife (Dixie) of Port Royal, VA, a sister Debbie of Auxvasse, MO, and a niece, Lilly Smith and nephew, Ethan Smith, both of Columbia, MO. A visitation will be held 5:00-6:30 PM Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at King George Chapel of Storke Funeral Home. 11089 James Madison Parkway, King George, VA. 22485. A memorial service will be held 11 am Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the King George Chapel.Sign register book online www.storkefuneralhome.com.