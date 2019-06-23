Gloria G. Overvold, 63, of Spotsylvania County passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Mary Washington Hospital. Mrs. Overvold enjoyed working for R & D Collision Center for more than 15 years. She loved traveling, shopping and most of all, spending time with her family and friends. Survivors include her husband, Dennis Overvold; son, Eric Overvold; siblings, Shirlene Hanna, Barbara Mick (Dale), Vernon Gleaton (Susan), David Gleaton (Nancy), Tammy Overvold, and James Gleaton (Laurie); and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and her beloved doggies. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marion and Joline Gleaton; and brother, Bubba. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 26 at the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Stonewall Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Spotsylvania Animal Shelter, 450 TV Drive, Fredericksburg, VA 22408. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.