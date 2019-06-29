Geraldine A. "Geri" Page, 77, went home to be with the Lord and her beloved husband, Charlie, on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Born in Newport, N.H., she was a daughter to the late Napoleon and Grace (LaPlante) Pevine. She was also predeceased by her sisters, Irene, Beverly, Janice, Gloria, and her dearest Jeanie. She is survived by her three children, Charles H. "Chuck" Page, III. and wife Carrie of Weathersfield, Vt., Jennifer Ash and husband Rodney of Stafford County, and Heather Dingess and her husband Jim of Stafford County; eight grandchildren, Meghan, Misti, Amber, Zac, Sammi, Brett, Christian, and Ryan; three great-grandchildren, Tyler, Hailey, and Ciara; one sister, Sharon Otterson of Washington N.H.; and numerous nieces and nephews. Geri was a devoted wife, mom, and Nana. Family and the Lord were what were most important to her. She shared her faith with many, wanting everyone to know and have a relationship with Jesus, and experience His love as she had. She was a stay at home mom who provided her children with a wonderful childhood, and so many fond memories. Geri participated in a prison ministry and Foundation of Praise for years, writing, encouraging and praying for so many who had lost all hope. She quietly helped others behind the scenes throughout her life, never wanting any recognition. Though Geri suffered with dementia for the last several years of her life, she continued to be a blessing to her family and those who knew her. She always had a smile on her face. This disease wasn't strong enough to take away her love and memory of her husband, her faith in Christ, or her daughters, grandaughters, and grandson, who she knew and remembered until her very last breath. She loved deeply, and was loved and adored in return. She will truly be missed. We love you Infinity, Forever and Ever! Amen. Her family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 1, at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at noon on Tuesday, July 2 at the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. in Quantico National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association, https://alz.org/, or to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, https://tunnel2towers.org. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.