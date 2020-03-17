Barbara Palmer, 85, of Fredericksburg passed away quietly at home on January 17, 2018. She was born on November 7, 1932 at "Fountain Villa" Scalby, Scarborough, Yorkshire, England. A 50 year resident of Virginia, she was a naturalized citizen of the United States for 23 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Cutter Palmer; her parents, Thomas Eden and Ivy Higgins Newham; her sisters, Kathleen Newham, Joan Hogg, and Muriel Murray; and her brother, Eric Thomas Newham. She is survived by her nieces, Lesley Barrett, Wendy Miles, Lynne Egan, and Angela Wilson; and her grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Online condolences may be sent at mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com