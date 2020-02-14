Maureen Gertrude (nee LIES) Age 74, of Fredericksburg, VA, passed away on February 7th from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). She and twin sister, Marilyn were born in Jersey City, NJ to Gertrude (Coyle) and Alfred Lies. Grew up in Lyndhurst, New Jersey and graduated class of '63. Was married at Scared Hearth Church in Lyndhurst to Joseph Pantaleone Jr. for 39 years before his passing in 2004. She was active in the Lyndhurst Junior Woman's Club and volunteered at the Spotsylvania Hospital Medical Center. She was a legal secretary for over 40 years, received her Paralegal Certificate from Fairleigh Dickson University, Madison, NJ and was a New Jersey Licensed Realtor as well. She retired in 2013 from the Government as a Judicial Assistant to the Honorable Bohdan A. Futey at the U.S. Court of Federal Claims, Washington,DC. Maureen retired to Fredericksburg, VA where she attended church at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Fredericksburg, VA. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Pantaleone Jr., her brother, Alfred Lies Jr. and her sister, Arlene Troescher (Lies). Maureen is survived by her two children, Janet Elizabeth Dunlavey (Christopher), and Michael Pantaleone. Cherished grandmother of Taryn Dunlavey and Conor Dunlavey. Dearest twin sister, Marilyn Donahue (nee Lies), and sister-in-law, Isabel Walker Lies; nieces, Karen Rondi, Bridget Donahue, Terry Foppert, Heather LaFortezza and nephews, Brian Donahue, Tom Lies and Tim Lies; and cousins Art and Carol Pantaleone. A funeral mass will be held at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Fredericksburg, VA at 10:30am on February 28th . In lieu of flowers, you can make donations to ALS Association or Little Sisters of the Poor
To plant a tree in memory of Maureen Pantaleone as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.